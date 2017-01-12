Hood County fire departments were alerted to a grass fire near Lake Pointe Academy around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

The caller reported to dispatchers that the children had been moved into the school. People at the scene started putting out the fire that was burning across the parking lot from the school. The caller told dispatchers the fire may have been started by a downed power line.

When a brush truck arrived on scene, fire fighters reported the fire was out and the power was out in the area due to downed lines at 10:15 a.m. The academy is located at 1921 Acton Hwy.