Grass fire ignites race car fuel

A controlled burn got out of hand and ignited several trailers caring vehicle equipment on Sunday afternoon, said Hood County Fire Marshal Ray Wilson.

The fire occurred at a private residence on Hill City Highway near Elm Grove Assembly of God church south of Tolar, he said. A controlled burn of some stumps spread to the grass some trailers parked nearby, he said.

Race car fuel, paint, car parts and several trailers were among the items that caught fire, Wilson said. The Tolar, Granbury, Indian Harbor and Station 70 firefighters responded. No one was injured, he said.