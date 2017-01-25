Hood County firefighters responded to a accidental grass fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire occurred in the 6500 block of Cleburne Highway on privet property. Sparks from welding caught in surrounding grass, starting fire, said Hood County Fire Marshal Ray Wilson.

Firefighters on scene described the fire to dispatchers as slow burning with a medium fuel load.

“The fire burned approximately 2 acres, but was quickly contained by the DCBE/Acton, Pecan Plantation and Granbury fire departments,”Wilson said.

No one was injured in the fire.