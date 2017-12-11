Grass fire danger elevated Monday

Weather conditions will create a high risk for grass fires Monday afternoon, said Hood County Fire Marshal Ray Wilson.

Near-record warmth coupled with very low, 10 to 20 percent, humidity across most of North Texas is driving the increased risk, according to the National Weather Service.

Lack of rainfall over the past several weeks has dried potential grass fire fuels and west winds will increase to 10 to 15 miles per hour Monday afternoon, according to meteorologists.

Extreme care is urged during all outside activities where there is a potential for grass fires to get started. Avoid outside burning and welding. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside.

Report wildfires to emergency services quickly.