A grass fire that burned 10 acres Monday rekindles from a controlled burn after those monitoring it thought it was out, said Fire Marshal Ray Wilson.

At 2:46 p.m., firefighters from DCBE/Acton, Pecan Plantation, Granbury fire departments and the Fire Marshals Office responded to a grass fire on Cleburne Hwy near the Acton Cemetary. Most of the fire was in a heavily wooded area. The fire was extinguished in approximately three and a half hours later. No one was injured.