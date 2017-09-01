Grandfather arrested for choking grandson

A Granbury man was arrested for choking his grandson who tried to intervene in an argument, said Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

Around 12: 45 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 4600 block of Tommie Faye Drive in Eastwood Village, he said.

Deputies discovered Joseph Anthony Varlaro, 60, had been arguing with his wife, also 60 years old, he said. During the argument, their 18-year-old grandson tried to intervene and was choked by his grandfather, according to Rose.

The grandson was not seriously injured during the incident, he said.

Varlaro was arrested and charged with assault family violence/choking, a third-degree felony with a $10,000 bond.