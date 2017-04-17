Nothing there. That’s what attorney Richard Hattox indicated regarding an investigation of the Commissioners Court conducted by the Texas Attorney General’s office that he said spanned 12-18 months. Hattox offered his counsel pro bono to the elected officials, who recently were no-billed by the grand jury. Court members were accused of holding illegal meetings, “but there was no proof of it,” said Hattox. He added that the accusations were politically motivated and based upon the court’s refusal to remove certain children’s books from the Hood County Library.