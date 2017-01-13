Wyatt Wienecke credited big brother Wesley for his success in Friday’s Hood County steer show. Wyatt, 11, a Tolar sixth-grader, showed the grand champion steer in the 62nd Hood County Junior Livestock Show.

The two were in the ring together competing for the top prize.

“I want to thank my big brother for helping me throughout the years to get me where I am today,” Wyatt said.

Caeley Cody, a Granbury freshman, had the reserve grand champion steer.

Other winners Friday were Maclane May, grand and reserve champion heifers; Kyle Vahlenkamp, grand champion goat; and Emily Brite, reserve champion goat.

The show concludes Saturday with the auction starting at 1 p.m. in the Courts Cleveland Show Barn at the Granbury Reunion Grounds.