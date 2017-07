The Hood County fire marshal is investigating a woman for arson after a two-vehicle fire last Saturday. Dena Hargrove Bass, 57, was arrested late Saturday night and charged with arson and assault on a public servant.

The fire occurred in a vacant lot in the 5400 block of Sun Meadow Circle north of Granbury, Wilson said. Two vehicles, trees and grass were burned. Investigators believe she intentionally started the fire in another person’s vehicle. Bass kicked a deputy while being arrested.