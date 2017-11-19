Granbury sculptor captures the essence of Tarleton hero

Sculptor Mike Tabor created a life-size statue of Major General James E. Rudder that now stands in the newly created Rudder Way on the campus of Tarleton State University. Tabor teaches at Granbury High School and is a Tarleton alumnus.

Rudder became a student at Tarleton when he was 17. In June of 1944, Rudder, then a lieutenant colonel, led a group of Army Rangers to take an enemy gun placement on the beaches of France. He later became commissioner of the State General Land Office and president of the Texas A&M University System that included Tarleton.

The statue was unveiled in a ceremony on Oct. 19 marking the grand finale of Tarleton’s centennial celebration as a founding member of the A&M System. Several members of Rudder’s immediate family were on hand, Tabor said.