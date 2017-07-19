Hood County Sheriff’s investigators have charged a Granbury man with assaulting his girlfriend with a knife. Mario Alberto Gomez, 50, was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

The charge stems from a disturbance on June 26 in the 2700 block of Lipan Hwy., Rose said. Gomez threatened his 45-year-old girlfriend with a knife during an argument.

The victim was not seriously injured during the incident.

Gomez was already in jail on a parole warrant for driving while intoxicated.