A Granbury man was charged in the May 15 burglary of a home in the Sky Harbor subdivision on Friday. Joshua Steven Welstead-Lochert, 26, was transported to the Hood County Jail from Delta County, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. Welstead-Lochert is charged with burglary of a habitation charge, a second-degree felony with a $20,000 bond. The burglary occurred in the 800 block of E. Aquarius Court, Rose said.