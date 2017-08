Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputies stopped a vehicle in the 3700 block of Shadowood Street in Oak Trail Shores, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

During the stop, deputies found Kelly Ryan Savell, 26, was in possession of 1.4 grams of methamphetamine and a 38 cal. revolver. Savell was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony and unlawful carrying of a weapon, a misdemeanor.