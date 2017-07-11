The Water Research Foundation has awarded Outstanding Subscriber Awards for Applied Research to Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) and to the city of Calgary. The TRWD award was accepted by Engineering Services Director David Marshall, of Granbury. TRWD owns and operates four reservoirs and has constructed more than 150 miles of pipelines, 27 miles of floodway levees, more than 72 miles of Trinity River Trails, and a 2,000-acre wetland water reuse project designed to increase water supplies for the Dallas-Fort Worth area.