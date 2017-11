The Granbury Marine Corps JROTC rifle team claimed the state title at the 2017 Texas State JROTC Air Rifle Championships on Nov. 18 at Lee High School in San Antonio. The state-winning precision team was composed of Kelcy McGrath, Makenzie Sheffield, Brittney Pinckard and Ali Henry. Another squad placed second with members Trinity Hathaway, Elizabeth Plecity, Clarissa Layland and M’Leah Lambdin.