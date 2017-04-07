The annual Community-Wide Easter Egg Hunt at City Park is Saturday, April 8. The free event is for youth 12 years old and younger. Some 50,000 eggs will be hidden at Granbury City Park, at the corner of Pearl and Park streets. The hunt will take place on the softball and soccer fields, and runs from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. with different start times and locations for different groups.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. at the west entrance of the park near the Dana Vollmer Municipal Swim Center and the north entrance by the soccer fields.