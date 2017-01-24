A Granbury couple took a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit the nation’s capital last week to watch the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Jan Beech, a Hood County News employee, and her husband Larry Jones won tickets to the event in a free raffle from Congressman Mike Conaway. During their stay, the cheerful attitudes of most of the people they met impressed them, Jones said. Locals were quick to offer directions to confused-looking Texas, he said, and other visitors in town for the inauguration were friendly as well.

The atmosphere inside the inauguration event was a lot of excitement, Beech said. “The pomp and ceremony were definitely there.”

“We wouldn’t change the experience for anything,” Jones said.