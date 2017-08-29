GPD arrest man for drug possession

At approximately 11 p.m. on Friday, 911 callers reported a reckless driver in a small Toyota pickup with the tailgate open, said Granbury Police Sgt. Cris Brichetto.

Officers stopped the vehicle driven by Robert Matthew Gregor Jr., 51, from Granbury, and found probable cause for a search, Brichetto said. They discover methamphetamine, Clonazepam, and drug paraphernalia, he said.

Gregor was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, a third-degree felony.