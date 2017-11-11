Governor Abbott proclaims Sunday a day of prayer

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for Sunday, Nov. 12, to be a day of prayer in memory of the Sutherland Springs church victims.

Abbott released this statement:

“The act of craven cowardice and evil inflicted on the Sutherland Springs community on November 5, 2017, has deeply touched the core of who we are as faithful people.

First Lady Cecilia Abbott and I are deeply saddened by this tragedy, and we express our sincerest condolences to all affected by this evil act and offer our thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims. Our hearts are heavy at the anguish in this small town, but in times of tragedy, we see the very best of Texas. May God comfort those who have lost a loved one, may God grant strength to the injured, and may He heal the hurt in our communities. I also wish to thank and commend our law enforcement and our brave first responders who answered the call of duty at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

Texans remain strong and resilient, with the support and care of our helping communities. Throughout our history, we have been strengthened, assured and lifted up through prayer. It is right that the people of Texas should join with their fellow citizens and with others from across the country and around the world to seek God’s comfort, grace and healing in this time of crisis.

At this time, I encourage all Texans to join me in a moment of silence at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 12, to honor and remember the lives of those who have been lost. On that day, I also call upon Texans of all faiths and religious traditions and backgrounds to come together in prayer, acknowledging God’s glory and seeking the peace which surpasses all understanding during this time ofmouming and loss.

Therefore, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, do hereby proclaim November 12, 2017, A Day of Prayer.”