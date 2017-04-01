A health, fitness, safety and wellness fair for all elementary students in the Granbury school district will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday (April 6) at Brawner Intermediate School. More than 45 community groups will be participating, including Camps Gladiator and El Tesoro, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, the American Heart Association, the Healthy Kids Summer Lunch Program, the Hood County Food Bank, the Hood County Library and the YMCA. The fair will feature “a lot of information on summer activities,” according to GISD’s public information officer, Jeff Meador.