Every six weeks this school year, on the day that report cards are issued, Granbury staff and students are encouraged to wear shirts or jerseys representing the college or university of their choice. Superintendent Jim Largent said that College Spirit Day reinforces to students that they have what it takes to achieve a college degree. Shown in the photo with Emma Roberson Principal Kellie Lambert are first-graders (from left) Dru Vanduzee, Tyler Holt, Ryann Fant and Ian Gaytan.