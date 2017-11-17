GISD board makes it official

The Granbury School Board of Trustees held a special meeting Friday to canvass the results of last week’s election, which gave Barbara Herrington another term in the Place 2 seat she has held since May 2005 and put newcomer Mike Moore in the Place 1 seat vacated by Chris Tackett. Both are to serve a three-year term. Final numbers for Moore, who was in a three-person race, were 1,371 votes, or 39.72 percent of the vote. Herrington, who had one challenger, won 2,374 votes, which was 73 percent of ballots cast.