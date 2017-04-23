Registration for dual-credit classes for the 2017-2018 school year will be offered Tuesday and Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. in the cafeteria and Learning Commons at Granbury High School. Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and must have their Social Security number. They should also bring a pen. Registration takes about 40 minutes, and the events are come-and-go. Dual-credit courses include algebra, biology, British literature, contemporary math, economics, English, technical writing, U.S. government and U.S. history.