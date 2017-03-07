Granbury High School law and public safety students placed second in a SWAT team competition that was held Saturday at the high school. Six students are advancing to the state competition, which is sponsored by the Texas Public Service Association. The team members are Chase Baker, Kenia Cortes, Dylan Goosen, Freeman Hawker, Sam Henthorn and Kollin Ladesic. Other GHS students will be at the state competition as well after qualifying in other events at the TPSA Northeast Regional competition. Those students are Abbi Henry, Leizliann Martinez, Lexi Nelson, Kailey Reason and Shelly Yauri.