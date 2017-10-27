GHS teacher charged with solicitation of minor

Kirby Chase Vineyard, a former agricultural science teacher at Granbury High School, was arrested by local law enforcement and charged with criminal solicitation of a minor.

Vineyard, 23, is accused of pleading with a 16-year-old girl to send him nude photos of herself on the social media site Snapchat, according to the official complaint.

Granbury ISD does not believe that the incident involves any physical contact with students.

GHS administrators learned of the allegations on Thursday and immediately referred the matter to the Hood County District Attorney’s Office, school officials said. At that time, Vineyard resigned from Granbury ISD.

He was still in jail late Friday afternoon.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority at Granbury ISD,” Granbury School Superintendent Jim Largent said. “If any student or parent has any information related to the matter, please contact the district attorney’s office. Additionally, GHS will make available counselors for any student who wishes to discuss this matter.”