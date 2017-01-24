Granbury High School teams are advancing to national competition in the F1 in Schools competition after winning the top three places at the Texas regional contest Saturday at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. Winning first place was Precision Racing with members Caden Baker, Stockton Berryman, Joslyn Cavitt and Chris McKelvain. The squad broke the one-second barrier twice with times of .993 and .998 – something only done by four teams in the world since the competition began 11 years ago. F1 in Schools is a multi-disciplinary challenge in which teams of students deploy CAD/CAM software to design and race miniature gas-powered balsa wood F1 cars.