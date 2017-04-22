The Granbury High School Student Council walked away with sweepstakes honors at the recent 81st Annual High School State Conference sponsored by the Texas Association of Student Councils. The Granbury students spearheaded projects in the areas of: community service; drug, alcohol, safety and health; energy and environment; and pride and patriotism. The group consists of Payton Jones, Kendall Carroll, Marina Hernandez, Rayni Skaggs, Avery Glenney, Shay Pool, Whitney Carrol, Shayley Teeter, Charlotte Elliott and Zach Martin.