Granbury High School FFA members placed first in the Career Development Events (CDE) competition held at an invitational meet in Jacksboro. About 12,700 students began the statewide tournament in 28 different events that reflect classroom instruction in technical, leadership, interpersonal and teamwork skills. The Entomology team placed first. Team members were Alex Myers, Brandon Jurado, Ben Valles, Macey Burch, Harley Walts and Sarah Petty.