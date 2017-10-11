GHS Band marches ‘Outside the Box’

The Granbury High School Pirate Band began the marching competition season placing fourth with the show “Outside the Box” at the Midlothian Marching Showcase last Saturday. The band placed fourth among 17 schools during both the preliminary performance and the finals competition.

Granbury will have a chance to advance to the state marching contest this year, as Class 5A schools are eligible in odd-numbered years. The competition schedule includes:

Saturday, Oct. 14 – Plano East Marching Invitational (preliminary performance at 3:15 p.m.)

Tuesday, Oct. 17 – UIL Region 30 Marching Contest at Saginaw Chisholm Trail High School (performance at 5:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 21 – US Bands Southwest Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (performance at 3:45 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 28 – UIL Area F Marching Contest at Birdville Stadium (TBD)

Saturday, Nov. 4 – USBands REMO Classic in Round Rock (TBD).