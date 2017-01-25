Thirteen contestants will be competing in the annual Handsome Hunks fundraiser Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Granbury Resort Conference Center, 621 E. Pearl St.

The fundraiser for Ruth’s Place gets started at 6 p.m. and includes dinner, the program and live auction. Tables start at $1,500. There are a limited number of reserved seats available for $150. Call 817-573-6800 for tickets.