Free classes for GED prep and English for adults are planned at Granbury First United Methodist Church and at the Ruth’s Place branch in Oak Trail Shores. No documentation is required to enroll.

Both GED and English classes are from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at Granbury First Methodist, 301 Loop 567. The ESL class at Ruth’s Place, 2723 Maplewood (Oak Shores), is from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays. Forward Training of Hood County is working to schedule GED classes in February.

For more information on these or other classes, call 817-202-1108.