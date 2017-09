Want to make sure your child is traveling as safely as possible? Have their car or booster seat checked by Safety Child Passenger Safety Technicians for free on Friday. The event is being organized by Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Monica Harris. Technicians will properly secure and fit the seat and talk about safety laws and tips to remember. The event is come and go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Granbury Walmart parking lot at 735 E. Highway 377.