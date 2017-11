You’ve got three weeks to get your float ready for the Night of Lights Christmas Parade. The Christmas Story is the theme for the religious parade this year. It’s suggested that floats should be “over-lighted” for the parade celebration. Parade applications are at the Historic Granbury Merchant’s Association website, or call 682-936-4550 for information. The parade is on the square Friday night, Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving.