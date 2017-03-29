A mini-camp awaits your whole family at one of three camp preview days at Camp Fire Camp El Tesoro.

Experience come-and-go events such as archery, s’mores, nature hikes, climbing wall, camp crafts, cabin tours and a session with the camp director to answer questions. Take a look Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. – noon; Sunday, April 23, from 1 – 4 p.m. or Sunday, May 7 from 1 – 4 p.m. RSVP for a free camp preview online or call 817-806-5451. Camp El Tesoro is at 7710 Fall Creek Highway.