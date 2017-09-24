Generous people return what thief stole from Scouts

Troop 360 Boy Scouts were selling popcorn outside the front doors at Granbury Walmart during the Scouts’ annual fundraiser Sept. 9 when their money bag was stolen, said Boy Scout Troop 360 leader Ray Banfield.

Banfield said he posted the story on Facebook so other organizers would be careful. Troop 360 was selling at Walmart again on Sept. 10 and received double the amount of donations they usually do, Banfield said. The lesson in human kindness has left the biggest impression on his Scouts, he said.