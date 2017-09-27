Gallery Night features unique art display by Pecan Plantation Art Guild

Private homes serve as the venue for the annual Gallery Night festivities in Pecan Plantation. The event is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29. It’s free and open to the public. Members of the Pecan Plantation Art Guild will display their works of art in five “gallery” homes. Those touring the galleries must pick up maps and beverage tickets at the Pecan Clubhouse before going to the galleries. Non-Pecan residents can tell the guard at either the front or back gate that they are attending Gallery Night.