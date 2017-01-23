Those who attended this month’s chamber luncheon got to hear all about the planned Bullet Train from David Arbuckle, vice president of external affairs for Texas Central Parnters, the project developer. Right now, the project is in the environmental impact phase, but Arbuckle said work should start in about four years. The high speed train will connect North Texas with Houston via a rail line from Dallas. The trip will take less than 90 minutes, Arbuckle said. Seat rates will vary, similar to airline tickets, and passengers will be able to enjoy WiFi, food and drinks.