You can help the Friends for Animals no-kill shelter at a fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at Revolver Brewing Company in Acton, 5650 Matlock Road.
The Friends for Animals picture board will feature all the dogs available for adoption at the shelter. T-shirts will also be available at the benefit. For more information, call Friends for Animals at 817-326-3646.
Friends for Animals fundraiser at Revolver
