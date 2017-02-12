Onora McCauley, her cousin McKayla Collins and friend Madi Taylor could hardly contain their glee.

“I was into the musical ‘Hamilton: An American Musical,’ and that is how I first learned about Lafayette,” McCauley said. “I liked the songs and the history so I started looking it up. I realized Lafayette was pretty cute.”

“And it spiraled downwards from there,” Collins said.

That’s right.

The girls are crushing on Marie-Joseph-Paul-Yves-Roch-Gilbert du Motier, marquis de Lafayette, Frenchman and American Revolutionary War hero known to most American history students as simply Lafayette.

The upside?

“You know he isn’t going to do anything else dumb,” Collins agreed.

