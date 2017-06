Downtown Fever is coming to Granbury as part of the Old-Fashioned 4th of July celebration. The band plays from 8-11 p.m. Monday at Hewlett Park, 634 E. Pearl St. There’s no charge to attend. The free concert is presented by the Granbury Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with other 4th of July activities. The Downtown Fever band is known as a high-energy group, created “in the image of the Emerald City Band.”