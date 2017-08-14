Fraud callers mimic city utilities

Granbury city officials are warning residents not to fall for scam calls claiming to be from the city utility department.

“In this operation, scammers call businesses and residents and falsely claim to represent the utility department of the City of Granbury,” a press release from the city stated. “They threaten account holders with a cancellation of services if an immediate payment is not made. If you receive a similar call, hang up and contact City of Granbury at 817-573-1114. After hours you may contact us at 817-588-0488.”