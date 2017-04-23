“Walk Like a Man,” a tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, will be at the Granbury Opera House on May 5-7. The tribute concert will feature many hit songs, including “Sherry Baby,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What A Night,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

Performances will be on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Granbury Theatre Company box office at 817-579-0952 or online at www.granburytheatrecompany.org.