Four-wheeler stolen in unsolved theft

Investigators are looking for clues in the theft of a four-wheeler.

On Sept. 28, a suspect stole a 1989 Blue Polaris four-wheeler from the 4300 block of Resort Drive near the lake and Mambrino Highway in southern Hood County.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Hood County Crime Stoppers at 817-573-8477 or go online to submit a tip at www.hoodcountycrimestoppers.com.

All tips remain anonymous. If a tip leads to an arrest and indictment, tipsters could receive up to a $1,000 reward.

Reports can also be made using the Crime Stoppers app that can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play.