Four 17-year-olds arrested earlier this week are now suspected to have committed up to 70 burglaries in Hood County and possibly shooting at one of their victims.

Dyllan Pierce Elliott and Justin Cody Rhea Neuman Jr., both from Granbury, Jonathan Dean Pettis, of Sherman, and Nicholas Tanner Lopez Fitzpatrick, of Fort Worth, were arrested on June 27 for burglarizing three homes in Oak Trail Shores, said Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

According to reports, the group is accused of stealing a pistol from an unlocked vehicle and shot at the victim when they were confronted, Rose said. No one was injured.

All four are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony with a $50,000 bond. The case is still an ongoing investigation by Hood County Sheriff’s Office investigators.