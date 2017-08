Around 6p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a burglary in progress call in the 5800 block of Parkside Court, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

Deputies apprehend four male suspects.

All of the suspects live in Granbury. Blake Robert Barker, 19, Chaney Lee Horton, 18, Michael Blake Walts, 17, and a 16-year-old male juvenile were arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony with a bond of $50,000.