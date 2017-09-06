Foster homes needed in Hood County

By August, 85 Hood County children who had to be removed from their homes had found a temporary but caring family.

But the foster care system is in constant need of new homes to care for children and teens, said Linda Garcia, director of community relations for Our Community, Our Homes the organization contracted by the state to place foster children in homes.

They try to place children close to their home, but in July, there were only 24 homes licensed in Hood County, she said.

More foster families are always needed because many homes don’t stay open forever, said Maribel Pedroza, program director of Texas Family Initiatives. Some adopt a child or choose not to continue, Pedroza said, and the number of children in need of a home is always going up.

HOW IT WORKS

The foster care process starts when CPS removes a child from the home, Garcia said. If a family member can’t be located, they must find a foster home. They prefer to place children in a single family home within 50 miles of where they lived, she said, and to keep siblings together, she said.

Families must be licensed as foster homes with a foster care agency before they can foster, said Pedroza. The licensing process can take from a month to 9 months depending on how fast the family moves through the steps.

COMMUNITY APPROACH

As the number of foster homes in Hood County grows, so is the network there to support them.

Hood County foster mother Jessica Anderson said more experienced foster parents and church members supported she and her family when they received their first foster child this year.

Hope Fort Worth, a ministry that organizes churches to support and encourage foster parents, is helping several Hood County churches organize their resources to offer a range of assistance options, said Angela Holland, director for church engagement for Hope Fort Worth. The Hood County churches, who have named their coalition Hope Hood County, plan to meet quarterly to share resources and coordinate events, Holland said. The Hood County coalition, though still in its organizational stage, is considering opening an emergency closet or hosting night-outs for foster parents, she said.

Our Community, Our kids recommends these licensing agencies for Hood County families interested in fostering children.

Arrow Child & Family Ministry: 817- 672-2300

New Horizons: 325-437-1852

Texas Family Initiative: 855-655-3490

CK Family Services: 817-516-9100