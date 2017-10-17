Fort Worth PD arrest local man in child predator sting

A Granbury man has been arrested for arranging to have sex with a minor, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

On Sept. 23, Zachary Don Blakley, of Granbury, arrived at a Fort Worth park expecting to meet a 14-year-old girl, according to the arrest affidavit. Instead, he was arrested by Fort Worth Police officers who were waiting for him.

On Sept. 22, Arlington detective working with the Fort Worth Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit created a profile on the online site Whisper, the affidavit stated. Blakley contacted the profile and arranged to meet what he believed was a 14-year-old girl for sex, the report stated.

Blakley was arrested for online solicitation of a minor, a felony.