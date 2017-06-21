Thomas Milford Willis, 39, was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of deadly conduct – discharge of a firearm on Tuesday. He was sentenced to 5 years probation.

Willis was a supervisor for Huron Security, providing security services to the Indian Harbor gated community. On May 30, 2015, he tried to pull over a vehicle after seeing the intoxicated driver urinating in public, he testified. The driver drove his truck towards Willis’s vehicle and Willis fired 11 shots at the truck because he was afraid the driver would attempt to strike his vehicle, Willis testified.

No one was injured. Jury members watched a video of the incident recorded by Willis’s dash camera including audio of his call to 911 dispatchers.

By its guilty verdict, the jury members, including several with concealed handgun licenses, found a reasonable person in the same situation would not have felt the need to use deadly force, said Hood County District Attorney Rob Christian.