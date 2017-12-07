Former cop found not guilty of murder

Former Mesa, Arizona police officer Philip Brailsford was found not guilty of murder Thursday night.

He was on trial for second-degree murder in the shooting of Granbury man Daniel Shaver, 26, in January of 2016. Jurors deliberated for less than six hours before returning a verdict.

Police body camera video played during the trial showed Shaver on his knees begging police not to shoot him.

But when Shaver reached toward his waistband, Brailsford testified he was afraid Shaver was going to pull a weapon and fire on Shaver to defend himself and the other officers in the hallway.

Defense lawyer Michael Piccarreta told the jury Brailsford followed police training.

“The last thing in the world that Mitch Brailsford wanted to do that night was shoot. His goal wasn’t to kill Daniel Shaver,” Piccarreta told the jury. “Shaver is not a bad person, but his actions are what brought the police that night.”

Officers were responding to a call about someone pointing a gun out of the window of a hotel where Shaver was staying. A woman in the hotel room testified Shaver had been showing a pellet gun he used in his pest-control work to her and another man who left the room before police arrived.