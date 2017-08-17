Former coach found guilty of sexual act, delivering drugs to minors

A former volleyball coach was found guilty of bringing two teenage girls to Granbury in order to give them drugs and inappropriately touch one of them.

On Wednesday, a Hood County jury sentenced Damian Merrick, 50, from Euless, to 20 years in prison for indecency with a child by sexual contact for rubbing the breast of a 16-year-old girl.

He also received 15 years each for two charges of delivery of a controlled substance, psilocybin mushrooms, to a minor.

The prison terms will be served concurrently.

Merrick had already been sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Tarrant County Jury in January for sexual abuse of a minor and providing marijuana to minors, said Hood County District Attorney Rob Christian.